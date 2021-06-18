Contrasting Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) & China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and China Online Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million 3.66 -$8.86 million ($0.11) -77.73 China Online Education Group $314.80 million 0.62 $22.52 million N/A N/A

China Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of China Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and China Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A China Online Education Group 4.77% -11.84% 5.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vasta Platform and China Online Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 5 0 2.83 China Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 91.81%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than China Online Education Group.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats Vasta Platform on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

