Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Cut by Analyst

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anterix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATEX. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 5,176.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 580.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.