GYEN Market Capitalization Achieves $20.10 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.10 million and $69,568.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00057733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00137818 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00178940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00868938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,390.31 or 1.00441705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.