Playkey Price Reaches $0.0165 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $271,651.16 and $83,588.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00059041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.19 or 0.00741933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00083841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042623 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

