0xcert Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,056.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $840,323.23 and $29,056.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00059041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.19 or 0.00741933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00083841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042623 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

