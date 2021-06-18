TD Securities Boosts Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $215.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.