Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,164 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,479% compared to the typical volume of 327 call options.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.51.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Athene will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,928.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Athene by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after buying an additional 139,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Athene by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 49,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

