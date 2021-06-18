William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $30,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $170.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.81 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

