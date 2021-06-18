William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 70,711 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,711 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.67% of Douglas Dynamics worth $38,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. FMR LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1,426.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 141,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 132,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 102,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $931.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLOW. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

