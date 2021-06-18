Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $63,000 in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $239,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ PI opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

