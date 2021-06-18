Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 1,571,115 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,571,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after buying an additional 711,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after buying an additional 576,513 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 269,914 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,163,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

