Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 129.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108,932 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.78% of Lindsay worth $32,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

LNN stock opened at $157.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

