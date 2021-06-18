Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Shares in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 191,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,468,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 383.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 303,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CFXA stock opened at $182.97 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $205.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

