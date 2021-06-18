Altshuler Shaham Ltd Increases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 140.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after buying an additional 241,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after buying an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after buying an additional 470,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,936,000 after buying an additional 55,384 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

