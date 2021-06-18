Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 188,006 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 30.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,006 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in YETI were worth $31,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after acquiring an additional 452,655 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in YETI by 217.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 831.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 110,612 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 22.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $88.65 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $95.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

