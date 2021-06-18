MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,227,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301,274 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $40,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.61%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

