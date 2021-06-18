Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 21,000 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $65.82 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.