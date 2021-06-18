Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,977 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 285,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 626,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.24%.

IMO has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

