814 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

KLAC stock opened at $318.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.36. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

