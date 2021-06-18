The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,853,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.