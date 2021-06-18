Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.10. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

