Cerity Partners LLC Sells 283 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

TRV stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

