Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $76.29 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.48.

