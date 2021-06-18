GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 124 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.64 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.48.

