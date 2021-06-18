GeoWealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.87.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.