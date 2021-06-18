Aviva PLC Has $56.49 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.51% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $56,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after acquiring an additional 281,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,661,000 after acquiring an additional 95,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

BAH opened at $87.67 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

