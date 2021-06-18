Aviva PLC Sells 9,609 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $47,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 338,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 665,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,677,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $617.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.