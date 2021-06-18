Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 85,745 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.31% of Wynn Resorts worth $45,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $125.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

