Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,504 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 52.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DocuSign by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $260.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -241.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

