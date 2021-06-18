Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,470 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,741 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $146,573,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $223,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

