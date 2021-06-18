Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 131,032 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $516,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,559,000 after buying an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 788.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.