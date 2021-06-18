Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,783 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 394.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after buying an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HPQ stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.