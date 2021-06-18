Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $278,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after buying an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,242,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,644,000 after buying an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $361.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.47. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $254.07 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.