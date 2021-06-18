Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT at $2,536.13

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,536.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,434.87 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,455.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,330.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

