Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.650-6.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.22.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL stock opened at $443.26 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.