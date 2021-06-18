GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $40.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get GMS alerts:

NYSE GMS opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GMS has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.56.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.