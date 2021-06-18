SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 717,300 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 13th total of 602,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SuperCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter worth $122,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.