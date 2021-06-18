Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.45. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$36.79, with a volume of 52,060 shares trading hands.

AFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, ATB Capital initiated coverage on Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$692.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2,458.67.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

