Joanna Coles Sells 1,986 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $128,236.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,538.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Snap by 29.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 17.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Snap by 361.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

