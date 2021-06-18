Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $9.44 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Origin Agritech by 3,188.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 65,046 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth $204,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

