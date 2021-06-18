Short Interest in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Drops By 15.2%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 773,400 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the May 13th total of 911,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of SLS opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $19.38.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

