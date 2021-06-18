Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Invests $9.01 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 412,481 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

