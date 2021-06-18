CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $169.24 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,495 shares of company stock worth $2,462,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

