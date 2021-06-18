Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

