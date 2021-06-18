Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $11.84 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $2,925,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Repligen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN opened at $199.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 137.68 and a beta of 0.84. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.50.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $76,651.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.