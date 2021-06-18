Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

NYSE CNI opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.62. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.