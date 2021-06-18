General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,891,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $37,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $714,522,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $82,781,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE opened at $13.00 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.45.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

