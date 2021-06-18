Aviva PLC Acquires 6,822 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $39,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,356 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

