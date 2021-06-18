Aviva PLC Sells 2,068 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $29,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

