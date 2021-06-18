Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 76,234 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 198.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,234 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $126.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.